CUET UG 2024 re-exam to be conducted today, here's direct link to download admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the re-examination of the Common University Entrance Test ( CUET (UG) - 2024) on July 19, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Candidates who are appearing for the re-examination of CUET UG 2024 can download their admit cards from the official website by submitting their login credentials like application number and date of birth details.

“The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” mentioned the official notice by NTA.

Candidates who are appearing for the re-examination of CUET UG 2024 can download their admit cards from the official website by submitting their login credentials like application number and date of birth details.

The exam will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit cards for the re-examination were released on July 16, 2024. The admit card link is also available on the official link at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Candidates appearing for the re-test should verify their photo, signature, barcode on their admit card. If any details are missing from the Photo, Signature and Barcode then candidates will have to re-download the admit card because without Photo, Signature and Barcode the Admit Card is invalid.

Candidates appearing for CUET UG 2024 can download admit cards by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download CUET UG 2024 adit cards:

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2024 for re-test link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For more information, visit the official website.

