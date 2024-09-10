ICAI CA Final, PQC application portal reopens tomorrow, candidates to have 17-day deadline to apply for all future exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, will be opening the registration window for the online filling of application forms for Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams, including Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT), on Wednesday, September 11. Candidates who are willing to submit their applications can do so by visiting the official website at icai.org. ICAI CA Final, PQC application portal will reopen on September 11, 2024. (Thinkstock/ Representative image)

Candidates must note that the application window will be reopened only for two days, that is, September 11 and September 12, till 11:59 PM. Candidates will have to pay a late fee of ₹600 or US $10.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in November 2024.

As per the ICAI, the decision to reopen the application window has been made as a special case following a request received from the students regarding the same, after the Institute shortened the application window deadline from 28 days to 17 days.

The ICAI wrote on its official website, “In view of the fact that this shortening of timeline from 28 days to 17 days, being the first such instance for Chartered Accountants Final and PQC examinations and request received from the students regarding the same, it has been decided to re-open the online filling of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for 2 (Two Days) from 11th September 2024 (11.00 AM) to 12th September 2024 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs.600/- or US$10) for the benefit of the students as a one- time measure and as a special case only.”

About the 17-day application deadline

As per the ICAI, the move to reduce the deadline to 17 days is aimed at accommodating exam dates for holding the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams thrice a year and adhering to timelines for various examination processes.

It further stated that students need to strictly follow the timeline of 17 days for filling out the online application form for all forthcoming Chartered Accountants examinations.