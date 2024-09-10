HP NEET UG round 2 provisional merit list today at amruhp.ac.in, here's what happens next

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Atal Medical and Research University, AMRU will release the provisional merit list for the second round of Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024 today, September 10. When released, candidates can check it on the official website at amruhp.ac.in. HP NEET UG round 2 provisional merit list today at amruhp.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the counselling schedule, the final merit list for the second round of Himachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling will be released tomorrow, September 11.

After the final merit list is released, candidates can fill choice preferences of courses and colleges from September 12 to September 15 (11:59 pm).

Provisional seat allotment result for the second round will be announced on September 18 and the final seat allotment result will be declared on September 20.

Candidates who get a seat in the second round must report for joining the allotted college between September 24 and 26.

The number of vacant seats for the third round will be displayed on September 27.

Check the detailed schedule here for important dates for the third round and the stray vacancy round here.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to check round 2 merit list

Visit the official website for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling at amruhp.ac.in. Open the HP NEET UG round 2 metit list link. Enter your credentials and log in. The merit list will be displayed. Check and download it. Save a copy of the same for future reference.

For more information about HP NEET UG counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

