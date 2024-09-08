NEET UG Counselling 2024: Over 600 new seats, 6000 virtual seats added for second phase, check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has added 614 new seats in the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2024. These seats have been added to medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. The list of the newly added seats is available on MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2024: More than 600 new seats and 6000 virtual seats have been added for second phase.

According to the official list, seven new seats have been added in five medical colleges of Andhra Pradesh, seven seats in four colleges of Maharashtra, and 600 in eight colleges of Telangana.

In Telangana, half of the seats have been reserved for female candidates only.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also released a list of 6947 virtual vacancies for round 2 admissions in MBBS/BDS/B.Sc. Nursing.

The virtual seats have been added in medical colleges at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Moreover, in a new notice dated September 7, the MCC informed, that it received information of at least four institutions being granted Deemed to be University status by UGC.

The notice reads, “The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information that the following University has been granted Deemed to be University status by UGC. Therefore, as per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P (c) No. 267/2017 in Dar-Us- Slam Educational Trust and Ors. Vs. Medical Council of India & Ors.”, the seats of the following colleges are being included in the seat matrix for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2024 in larger interest of candidates.”

The institutes and the seat matrix are as follows: