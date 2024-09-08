 TS DSC final answer key 2024 out, result next on tgdsc.aptonline.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS DSC final answer key 2024 out, result to be announced next on tgdsc.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2024 09:38 AM IST

TS DSC 2024: Candidates can check the TS DSC exam's final answer key on tgdsc.aptonline.in.

TS DSC 2024: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the final answer key for the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts. Candidates can check the TS DSC exam's final answer key on tgdsc.aptonline.in.

TS DSC final answer key 2024 out, result next on tgdsc.aptonline.in (HT file)

The provisional answer keys of the test were released in August and candidates were asked to send objections, if any. The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates.

With the final answer key released, the result of the TS DSC recruitment examination is expected to be announced next. The department has not confirmed any date or time for the announcement of the result.

TS DSC answer key 2024: Direct links

For School Assistant

For Language Pandit

For Secondary Grade Teacher

For Physical Education Teacher

The online examination for TS DSC 2024 was held from July 18 to August 5, 2024 in two shifts on each exam day.

How to check TS DSC 2024 final answer key

  1. Go to tgdsc.aptonline.in.
  2. Open the final answer key tab.
  3. Open the final answer key download link for your subject.
  4. Download the PDF and check the answer key.

The ongoing teacher recruitment drive in Telangana is aimed at filling 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies.

For the latest updates about TS DSC 2024, candidates should visit the official website on a regular basis.

