Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 213 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 03, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank will recruit candidates for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Punjab & Sind Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab & Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 213 posts in the organization.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 213 posts, details here

The last date to apply is till September 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

  • SMGS IV: The minimum age limit is 28 and maximum is 40 years.
  • MMGS III: The minimum age limit is 25 and maximum is 38 years.
  • MMGS II: The minimum age limit is 25 and maximum is 35 years.
  • JMGS I: The minimum age limit is 20 and maximum is 32 years.

Selection Process

For IT Specialists in JMGS I and MMGS II: Candidates who apply for these posts will have to provide a GATE score as eligibility criteria. The selection process will include shortlisting based on the GATE score and a personal interview only.

SMGS IV, MMGS III, MMGS II, JMGS I: The selection process comprises of written test, shortlisting of candidates and personal interview. The written test will consist of questions from English language, General Awareness, Professional Knowledge. The final selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the entire selection process and will be according to the merit ranking.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is 100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges and for General/ EWS and OBC category candidates is 850/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges. Bank transaction charges for online payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.

