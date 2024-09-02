 IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2024 02:48 PM IST

IDBI Bank will recruit SCO posts. The direct link and detailed notification is given here.

IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant General Manager and Manager posts through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 56 posts in the organization.

IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts
IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts

The last date to apply online is till September 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th level CET registration begins today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager: 25 posts

Manager- Grade B: 31 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant General Manager: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have post graduate degree from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The age limit should be between 28 to 40 years.

Manager: Candidates should have graduation degree from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The age limit to apply is between 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of age, educational qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process i.e. Group Discussion and/ or Personal Interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is 200/- including GST for SC/ST category candidates and 1000/- including GST for General, EWS and OBC category candidates. The payment should be done online through Debit Card, Credit card, internet banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts, direct link here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On