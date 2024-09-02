IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts, direct link here

IDBI Bank Ltd. has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant General Manager and Manager posts through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 56 posts in the organization. IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 Assistant GM & Manager posts

The last date to apply online is till September 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager: 25 posts

Manager- Grade B: 31 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant General Manager: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have post graduate degree from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The age limit should be between 28 to 40 years.

Manager: Candidates should have graduation degree from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The age limit to apply is between 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of age, educational qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process i.e. Group Discussion and/ or Personal Interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹200/- including GST for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1000/- including GST for General, EWS and OBC category candidates. The payment should be done online through Debit Card, Credit card, internet banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to Apply