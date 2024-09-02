RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th level CET registration begins today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th level CET: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will begin the registration process for the Common Eligibility Test for the Senior Secondary or Class 12 level (RSMSSB 12th level CET) today, September 2. Application forms can be submitted up to October 1 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB 12th level CET registration begins today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates need to complete the one-time registration (OTR) process before applying for the examination. Existing candidates can use their OTR details to login and fill the application form.

The board clarified that this is only an eligibility test, and qualifying in it does not guarantee recruitment. Candidates must participate in recruitment processes conducted by different agencies.

To apply for the examination, candidates must have a senior secondary (Class 12) or equivalent educational qualification. The age of the applicants must be 18-40 years as on January 1, 2025. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given as per Rajasthan government rules.

The examination will be held from October 23 to 26. The duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be 150 questions for 300 marks. There will be five options – A, B, C, D and E for each question and there will be only one correct answer. If a candidate is not attempting the question, s/he has to choose option E on the OMR sheet.

The syllabus and exam pattern are given on the notification.

RSMSSB Rajasthan 12th level CET: How to apply