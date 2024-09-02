ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply from today for 819 group C Kitchen Services posts

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will start the registration cum application process for 819 Constable (Kitchen Services), group C vacancies today, September 2. Eligible and interested candidates apply for these posts on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Constable Recruitment: Registration for group C Constable vacancies begins today(PTI photo for representation)

Application forms for this recruitment drive can be filled up to October 1 (11:59 pm).

ITBP Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill 819 vacancies in the Indo-Tibetan Boarder Police. Of these, 697 vacancies are for male candidates and 122 vacancies are for female candidates.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum educational qualification required for these vacancies is Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board.

Another essential qualification candidates must have is NSQF level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen from the National Skill Development Corporation or an institute recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation.

The applicants should be at least 18 and not more than 25 years old.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The ITBP will hold Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written examination, verification of documents and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical examination (RME) to select candidates.

The application fee for ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) is ₹100. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), female and ex-servicemen category candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Here's how to apply

Open the ITBP recruitment website – recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Open the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 (Kitchen Services) application link.

Complete the registration process to get your login details.

Login to your account.

Fill out the application form by providing the requested information.

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Review and submit your application form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For further details, candidates can visit the recruitment portal of ITBP.