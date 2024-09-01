 ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 819 posts begins tomorrow at at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 819 posts begins tomorrow at at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 01, 2024 02:48 PM IST

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligible candidates can apply for the 819 vacancies from tomorrow on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin the online application process for the Constable (Kitchen Services) group ‘C’ vacancies tomorrow, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the 819 vacancies on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins tomorrow
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins tomorrow

The application deadline is October 1.

Also read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Name of post: Constable (Kitchen Services)

  • Male: 697 vacancies
  • Female: 122 vacancies

Also read: Konkan Railway Recruitment: 190 vacancies announced for Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka candidates, check eligibility

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to pass Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board to apply for these posts. Further, they need to have studied NSQF level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen from the National Skill Development Corporation or an institute recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation.

Candidates should be between 18-25 years old.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process will have the following rounds: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written examination, verification of documents and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical examination (RME).

To apply for these posts, candidates need to pay a fee of 100. Female, ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories are exempted from paying the application fee

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

  • Go to the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
  • Open the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 (Kitchen Services) application link available on the home page.
  • First, register and get your login details.
  • Now, proceed to fill the application form.
  • Enter the requested information, upload documents and make payment of the application fee.
  • Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

For further details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 819 posts begins tomorrow at at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On