ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 819 posts begins tomorrow at at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin the online application process for the Constable (Kitchen Services) group ‘C’ vacancies tomorrow, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the 819 vacancies on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins tomorrow

The application deadline is October 1.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Name of post: Constable (Kitchen Services)

Male: 697 vacancies

Female: 122 vacancies

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to pass Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board to apply for these posts. Further, they need to have studied NSQF level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen from the National Skill Development Corporation or an institute recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation.

Candidates should be between 18-25 years old.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process will have the following rounds: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written examination, verification of documents and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical examination (RME).

To apply for these posts, candidates need to pay a fee of ₹100. Female, ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories are exempted from paying the application fee

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Go to the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Open the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 (Kitchen Services) application link available on the home page.

First, register and get your login details.

Now, proceed to fill the application form.

Enter the requested information, upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

For further details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.