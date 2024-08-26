ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 819 posts begins on September 2, details here

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 819 posts in the organization. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 819 posts begins on Sept 2

The registration process will start on September 2 and will end on October 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Candidate allegedly kills self in Bareilly ‘for not performing well in exam’

Vacancy Details

Male: 697 posts

Female: 122 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate from a recognized Board. The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Also Read: RRB Technician 2024 application window to reopen as vacancies increase, all you need to know before applying

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), written examination, verification of original documents and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical examination (RME). Medical examination to assess the fitness of candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and ARs.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Fee are exempted for female, ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories.

SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates

How to Apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ITBP.