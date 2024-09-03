RPSC RAS 2024 notification out, registration for 733 posts begins on September 19 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS 2024 notification. The registration process for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Exam 2024 will begin on September 19, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS 2024 notification out, registration for 733 posts begin on September 19(File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Rajasthan State Service Exam: 346 posts

Rajasthan Subordinate Service: 387 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have a graduation degree from any of the Government Universities or equivalent institute. The age limit to apply should be between 21 to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test in two successive stages: the Preliminary exam and the Main exam. The preliminary examination will consist of one paper, which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The examination is a screening test only, and the marks obtained in the preliminary exam will not be counted for determining the final order of merit.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/—for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Most Backward Class/ Creamy Layer candidates and ₹400/—for candidates of reserved category Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Backward Class—non-creamy Layer / Most Backward Class—non-creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Saharan Area) and disabled. The payment should be made through online mode.

Other Details

The correction window will remain open till 10 days after the last date of registration. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form will have to pay ₹500/- as correction fee. After making payment, one can make online amendments in the application form. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.