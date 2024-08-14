TS DSC 2024 answer key, response sheet out at tgdsc.aptonline.in, download link here

Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the TS DSC 2024 answer key and response sheet. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Direct Recruitment for the posts of Teachers-2024 can check the answer key and response sheet on the official website of TSDSC at tgdsc.aptonline.in. TS DSC 2024 answer key, response sheet out, download link here

The online examination for DSC 2024 was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024 in two shifts.

The examination carried a total mark of 100 for the post of School Assistants (SAs), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Language Pandits (LPs), Physical Education Teachers (PETs), and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in the category of School Assistant in Government and Local Body Schools in the State.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the steps given below to download the answer key.

TS DSC 2024 answer key, response sheet: How to check

Visit the official website of TSDSC at tgdsc.aptonline.in.

Click on TS DSC 2024 answer key, response sheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done click on submit.

Your answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and other details and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has been opened. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website.

The recruitment examination is aimed at filling 11062 teacher posts in various categories mentioned above. The registration process was started on March 4 and ended on June 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DSC.