TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notification for 5,089 posts cancelled, new notice for 11,062 posts out

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 29, 2024 01:05 PM IST

TS DSC Recruitment 2024: A new notification for 11062 vacancies has been released on schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

TS DSC 2024: The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana has cancelled the notification for 5,089 vacancies of school teachers and non-teaching staff which was released on September 6, 2023 ( DSC-2023 Notification No. 20/RC-1/DSC/TRT/2023). A new notification, which includes 4,957 vacancies of teachers under various categories; 796 Special Education Teacher vacancies in Primary level and 220 Special Education Teachers vacancies in Upper Primary/Secondary level in Government and Local Body Schools has been published. With this, the total number of to be filled through TS DSC recruitment 2024 stands at 11,062.

TS DSC notification for 5,089 posts cancelled, new notice for 11062 posts out, details here
TS DSC notification for 5,089 posts cancelled, new notice for 11062 posts out, details here

Candidates who had applied for the 5,089 vacancies previously have been informed by the commissioner’s office that their applications will be carrid forward and they do not need to apply again.

Fresh applications for these vacancies will be accepted between March 3 and April 2, 2024 on schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

“The applicants are required to carefully go through the Information Bulletin and should satisfy themselves as to their eligibility for this Recruitment, before payment of fee and submission of application. The Information Bulletin will be available on website (https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from 04.03.2024 which can be downloaded free of cost,” the notification reads.

The application fee is 1,000 per pos, meaning those who submit multiple applications will have to pay 1,000 separately for each post applied, the notice mentions.

Candidates who are in the age group of 18-46 years as on July 1, 2023 are eligible for this recruitment drive. Age relaxation will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates, as per government rules.

