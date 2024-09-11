Eastern Railway to recruit for 3115 Apprentice posts, registration begins on September 24

Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC ER at rrcer.org. The registration process will begin on September 24 and will end on October 23, 2024. Eastern Railway to recruit for 3115 Apprentice posts, details here (Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 3115 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2024: Registration for 861 posts ends today, direct link here

Vacancy Details

Howrah Division: 659 posts

Liluah Workshop: 612 posts

Sealdah Division: 440 posts

Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts

Malda Division: 138 posts

Asansol Division: 412 posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age (as on cut-off date for receiving application).

Selection Process

The selection of a candidate for a training slot in an Eastern Railway unit will be based on merit prepared for all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on the data/details filled out by candidates in the online application form.

Also Check: NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts at newindia.co.in, direct link here

Merit list will be drawn for eligible candidates taking the average of percentage marks obtained by the candidates In both matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100/-. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell.