TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2024: Registration for 861 posts ends today, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will close the registration process for TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2024 on September 11, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) can find the direct link on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2024: Registration for 861 posts ends today, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 861 posts in the organisation.

The application correction window will open on September 15 and will close on September 17, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have completed the age of 18 years for all posts, except for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II (Post Code 2119). For the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II (Post Code 2119) candidates should have completed the minimum age of 21 years. The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

How to Apply

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the post should follow the steps given here to apply online.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on Apply Now link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2024 apply online link.

A new page will again open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee of Rs.100 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment unless an exemption of fee is claimed. The candidates can pay the examination fee online through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card on or before the last date of submission of the online application.