JNVST 2024 application window closes on Sept 16, check pattern of selection test and guidelines to record answers
The JNV Selection Test will be held in two phases- first on January 18 and second on April 12, 2025. The exam will be held for 2 hours on both days.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 on September 16 (Monday). Students who have yet to submit their applications can do so on the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
Notably, the JNV Selection Test will be conducted for admission to Class 6 in JNVs for the academic session 2025-26 which will be held in two phases- first on January 18 and second on April 12, 2025.
For a clear understanding of the test, let’s look at the pattern of the selection test and how candidates are required to record their answers.
As per NVS, candidates will be given test booklets in the language they have mentioned in the online application form, and a change of the medium of examination is not possible. The NVS has therefore advised students to select the language/medium with due care.
SELECTION TEST PATTERN
There will be three types of tests, each with a different number of questions and marks. The total duration of the exam is 2 hours. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 11.30 am and conclude at 1:30 PM on both days.
|TYPE OF TEST
|QUESTIONS
|MARKS
|DURATION
|Mental Ability Test
|40
|50
|60 mins
|Arithmetic Test
|20
|25
|30 mins
|Language Test
|20
|25
|30 mins
|TOTAL
|80
|100
|2 hours
Divyang students will be given an additional 40 minutes.
HOW TO RECORD ANSWERS
The NVS has prescribed important guidelines to record answers during the test. These are as follows:
- A separate OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet will be provided to candidates wherein they are required to mark/indicate their answers in the space provided.
- Candidates are required to use only Blue/Black Ball Point Pen to write on the OMR Sheet. They should bring their own ballpoint pens. The NVS has prohibited the use of pencils.
- There will be four options for each question out of which only one is correct. Candidates are required to mark the correct option and darken the corresponding circle of the chosen option.
- Candidates cannot make changes in the darkened circle. In other words, striking, applying white/correction fluid, and erasing on the OMR sheet is not allowed as such answers will not be evaluated.
- Each correct answer will carry 1.25 marks, and there will be no negative marking.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
