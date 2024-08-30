NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: JNVST registration underway at navodaya.gov.in, check exam dates here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 on September 16, 2024. Parents, guardians and students who want to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: JNVST registration underway, check exam dates here

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2025-26 will be held in two phases- January 18 and April 12, 2025. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 11.30 am onwards.

The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11.30am to 01.30pm on both days and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

The eligible candidates have to fill up the online form and upload the verified certificate with the photograph along with signatures of both candidate and his/her parent. The verification of the information provided by the parent in the certificate will be done by the Head Master of the School where the candidate is studying in class V.

A candidate who is studying class V in a district is allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before 01-05-2013 and after 31-07-2015 (Both dates are inclusive). To apply online, candidates, parents or guardians can follow the steps given below.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Once done, login to the account

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

Click on submit and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.