Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 17, 2024 01:01 PM IST

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 registration begins at navodaya.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started the JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 registration process. The parents, guardians and students who want to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can find the link through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

As per the official website, the last date to apply is September 16, 2024. The other dates will be communicated later.

Direct link to apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Documents required to apply

Before applying for the selection test, keep these documents ready:

  1. Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format
  2. Photograph
  3. Signature of parent
  4. Signature of candidate
  5. Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority.

A candidate who is studying class V in a district is allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before 01-05-2013 and after 31-07-2015 (Both dates are inclusive). To apply online, candidates, parents or guardians can follow the steps given below.

Check Official Brochure Here 

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit
  • Once done, login to the account
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee
  • Click on submit and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2025-26 will be held in two phases- first exam will be held on April 12, 2025 at 11.30 am and second exam will be held on January 18, 2025 at 11.30 am. The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11.30am to 01.30pm on both days and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.

News / Education / Admission News / JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in, here's direct link to apply
