WBJEE Counselling 2024: Registration date extended till July 21, choice filling begins at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has extended the WBJEE Counselling 2024 registration date. The last date to apply for the counselling round has been extended till July 21, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Counselling 2024: Registration date extended till July 21

The choice-filling facility opened today for candidates who want to apply for the B. Pharmacy Course of Jadavpur University and Institute of Pharmacy, Jalpaiguri.

As per the revised timetable, candidates can modify and lock their choices by July 21, 2024. The seat allotment result will be available on July 23, 2024 and payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from July 23 to July 29, 2024.

All candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have secured a rank (GMR) in the WBJEE-2024 and/or JEE(Main)-2024 exams can register for counselling.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for Round 1 and Mop-Up round counselling is Rs. 500/-. The fee is non-refundable under any circumstance. The payment of the registration fee should be done through online mode.

WBJEE counselling will be held in three rounds. The seat allotment result for the second round will be declared on July 31 and the third or mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.