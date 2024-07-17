JoSAA Counselling 2024: Final seat allotment result to be released today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, is set to release the fifth and final round seat allotment results for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the NIT+ system today, July 17, at 5 pm. When declared, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2024: Final seat allotment result will be released today at josaa.nic.in, (HT Representative Image)

Once the results are released, candidates are required to pay the online fees and upload the documents required documentation between July 17 to 22, to confirm their admission.

Also read: BPSC TRE 3.0 exam centre details today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, test from July 17

Not doing so within the stipulated time will cancel the allocated seat despite the payment of online fees.

Notably, classes for first-year students are scheduled to commence on July 30, although classes at few IITs will start after August 1.

JoSAA counselling is for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions.

Also read: CSIR NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

The seat allotment result for the first round was announced on June 20, round 2 results were declared on June 27, round 3 on July 4 and round 4 on July 10.

The complete schedule can be checked here.

Also read: BSTC Result 2024: Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result out, direct link to check marks

Steps to check JoSAA round 5 allotment result 2024

Go to the JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. Open the round 5 allotment result link. Enter the requested information. Submit it and download the result.

For any further details regarding the counselling process, candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.