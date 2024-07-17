CSIR NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the advance exam city intimation slips for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam 2024. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the exam city slips from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET 2024: Exam city slips have been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Download via the direct link.

To download the exam city slip, candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth as log in credentials.

It may be mentioned here that the examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to July 27, 2024. The exam will be held for three hours – from 9 am to 12 pm. For a some papers, the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates must note that the exam city slip should not be confused with the admit card. The CSIR NET hall tickets will be released soon by the NTA on its official website.

Also read: BSTC Result 2024: Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result out, direct link to check marks

Notably, the examination was scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 27, but was postponed. The NTA had issued a press release wherein it had announced that the exam was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues, adding that the new exam dates will be shared later in the official website.

The postponed of the examination came amid the controversies surrounding a slew of crucial entrance examinations including the NEET UG 2024 and UGC NET 2024.

About the exam

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor roles in Indian universities and colleges. Applications for the test are invited online twice a year through nationwide press notifications, according to the Ministry of Education website.

Also read: FMGE June 2024 result announced at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check

JOINT CSIR-UGC NET 2024: How to download exam city slip:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the home page, click on the Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam City link. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth on the log in page. Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website.