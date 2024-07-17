BSTC Result 2024: Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result out, direct link to check marks

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota has announced the result of the DElEd entrance examination (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024). Candidates who have appeared in the DElEd course entrance test can go to result.predeledraj2024.in or predeledraj2024.in to check their marks online. The direct link is given below. BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2024 live updates BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2024 announced(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

To check the pre-DElEd results, the candidates need to use their roll numbers and dates of birth on the login window.

The provisional answer key of the entrance test was released earlier and the objection window closed on July 7. After that, the university released the final answer key and informed that all candidates will be awarded marks for the dropped questions.

Candidates were also given an opportunity to make corrections in their personal details ahead of the announcement of the result.

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2024: Direct link to check result

The BSTC Pre DElEd entrance exam 2024 was conducted on June 30.

The candidates were allowed to take the question papers and carbon copies of the OMR response sheets along with them after the exam was over.:

Steps to check BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024?

Go to the official website of the examination at predeledraj2024.in.

On the home page, open the given result link.

On the login window, provide your roll number and date of birth.

Log in to check your result.

For any help related to the exam, the candidates can contact the helpline numbers at 9116828238, 0744-2797349 or email at helpdeskpredeled@vmou.ac.in.