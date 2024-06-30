BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd exam today, guidelines and admit card link

BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2024: The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will conduct the entrance examination for admission to DElEd courses (BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024) today, June 30. BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time and bring their admit cards and photo IDs. Those who need to download the admit card can use the link below. The admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Pre DElEd admit card download link

BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2024: Exam day guidelines