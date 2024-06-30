BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd exam today, guidelines and admit card link
Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time and bring their admit cards and photo IDs.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2024: The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will conduct the entrance examination for admission to DElEd courses (BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024) today, June 30.
Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time and bring their admit cards and photo IDs. Those who need to download the admit card can use the link below. The admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth as login credentials.
Pre DElEd admit card download link
BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2024: Exam day guidelines
- The exam conducting authority has instructed candidates to arrive at the exam venue on time. Entry through the main gate will be permitted between 11 am. and 12 pm only.
- Before entering the exam hall, all candidates must go through the mandatory frisking and identification process.
- The following items are allowed inside the exam hall: admit card, blue or black transparent ballpoint pen, a recent and coloured passport size photo, valid photo ID (voter card, Aadhar card, driving license, passport or PAN card. Photocopy of the ID will not be considered).
- The following items are strictly prohibited: mobile phone, Bluetooth, watch, calculator, log table, any kind of communication device, weapons, whitener, slide rule, geometry box, any kind of readable material, note, etc. are not permitted inside the exam venue.
- There will be no arrangements for safe keeping of mobile phones and personal belongings at the exam venue.
- After the exam is over, the candidates can take away the question paper and carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
