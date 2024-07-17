Edit Profile
    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Results soon, shows official website

    July 17, 2024 8:36 AM IST
    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Once declared, candidates can check their marks on result.predeledraj2024.in and on predeledraj2024.in.
    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan DElEd entrance result to be announced soon (predeledraj2024.in)
    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan DElEd entrance result to be announced soon (predeledraj2024.in)

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: The result of the DElEd entrance examination in Rajasthan (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024) will be announced soon, as per a message displayed on the official website. Once declared, candidates can check their marks on result.predeledraj2024.in and on predeledraj2024.in. Along with the results, the exam conducting authority is also expected to publish the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released earlier and the objection window closed on July 7....Read More

    The BSTC Pre DElEd exam 2024 was conducted on June 30. Candidates were allowed to take the question papers and carbon copies along with them after the exam was over.

    Candidates can check the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result using application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

    How to check BSTC Rajasthan result 2024?

    Go to the official website at predeledraj2024.in.

    On the home page, open the result link.

    Enter your login details and submit

    Check and download the result.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024 including the direct link.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 17, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: What official website shows?

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: The official website of the BSTC result shows that the result is coming soon. The time for the declaration of marks has not been mentioned. When available, the direct link will be shared here.

    July 17, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Correction window given ahead of results

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Before announcing the pre-DElEd result, the exam conducting authority provided a window for candidates to make corrections to their details. Next, the result of the test and the final answer key will be published.

    July 17, 2024 7:52 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Exam date

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan DElEd entrance test was conducted on June 30 at test centres across the state.

    July 17, 2024 7:52 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Final answer key expected along with result

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: The final answer keys of various subjects are likely to be published along with the result. The provisional answer key was released earlier and the answer key objection window was closed on July 7.

    July 17, 2024 7:51 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check BSTC results

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: To check the results and download the scorecards, candidates need to use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

    July 17, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Where to check pre-DElEd results?

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Once announced, the candidates can check the BSTC results on these websites-

    • result.predeledraj2024.in and
    • predeledraj2024.in.
    July 17, 2024 7:49 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Result soon

    BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam results will be announced soon, according to a message displayed on the official website.

