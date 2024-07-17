BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Results soon, shows official website

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan DElEd entrance result to be announced soon (predeledraj2024.in)

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: The result of the DElEd entrance examination in Rajasthan (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024) will be announced soon, as per a message displayed on the official website. Once declared, candidates can check their marks on result.predeledraj2024.in and on predeledraj2024.in. Along with the results, the exam conducting authority is also expected to publish the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released earlier and the objection window closed on July 7....Read More

The BSTC Pre DElEd exam 2024 was conducted on June 30. Candidates were allowed to take the question papers and carbon copies along with them after the exam was over.

Candidates can check the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result using application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to check BSTC Rajasthan result 2024?

Go to the official website at predeledraj2024.in.

On the home page, open the result link.

Enter your login details and submit

Check and download the result.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024 including the direct link.