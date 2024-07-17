FMGE June 2024 result announced at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check

FMGE June 2024 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 session. Candidates can check their results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The direct link and other details are given below. FMGE June 2024 result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was held on July 6.

FMGE June 2024: Click here to view the result

The NBEMS has published roll numbers of candidates, their scores and pass/fail status in the result document. Individual scorecards will be released later.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2024 Session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 24th July, 2024,” the board said.

The certificates of the FMGE June 2024 session will be issued in person, the schedule for which will be notified separately.

The board also informed that if any candidate is found ineligible at any stage, the candidature will be cancelled even after the result declaration and distribution of the pass certificate.

“Use of unfair means if detected at any stage of FMGE, action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions,” the board said.

The result of 78 candidates have been kept withheld due to pending clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or outcome of the exam ethics committee, it added.

For any query related to FMGE-June 2024 session, the candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal.

How to check FMGE June 2024 result?

Go to natboard.edu.in. Open the FMGE June result PDF given on the home page. Now, click on the result link. Check your result using roll number or application ID.

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC). It is a licentiate examination that allows foreign medical graduates to practice in India.