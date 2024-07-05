FMGE questions still being prepared; don't believe anyone claiming to have paper: NBEMS to aspirants

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, that is set to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 tomorrow, July 6, has said that the question papers for test are still being prepared as it cautioned applicants not to be fooled by unscrupulous elements that are allegedly trying to spread ‘fake FMGE question papers on social media. FMGE 2024: NBEMS cautions candidates not to be misled by ‘fake question papers’ on social media.

In an official notification today, the board wrote “It has come to the notice that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms. The aforesaid cozeners on such social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMGE JUNE-2024 in exchange for a considerable amount of money.”

Through the notice, the board cautioned the candidates that the question paper for ensuring examination is still under preparation, and thereby urged applicants for FMGE JUNE-2024 “not to be misled by such unscrupulous elements who are befooling FMGE aspirants by claiming to have questions of upcoming FMGE JUNE-2024 accessed through the authority.”

The board informed that a police complaint against the fraudsters had been filed in Kerala who have been trying to dupe FMGE aspirants, adding that the direct or indirect indulgence of any FMGE aspirant in any of such activities would be appropriately dealt with by the board.

Earlier, the board had issued a notice wherein it clarified that it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit positions. “Candidates are advised not to be allured or misled by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims. NBEMS does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issues any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS or for any other such thing which is against the provisions of law,” the board said.

Notably, the admit cards for the examination have already been issued. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 6 in two shifts – part 1 from 9 am to 11:30 am and part 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The test will be held in computer-based mode at 71 test centers in 50 cities across the country.