MAH CET CAP 2024 schedule released at cetcell.mahacet.org, details inside

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, released the tentative schedule for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for the Higher and Technical Education Department. Candidates can access the schedule on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the tentative schedule, the Centralized Admission Process for MCA and MBA/MMS will start on July 6, 2024, and July 9, 2024, respectively. (HT file)

“The State CET CELL has conducted a number of CETs and their results have also been declared. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has already commenced for 09 professional courses and Direct second year admission to degree under Agriculture Department,” mentioned the official notice by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

As per the tentative schedule, the Centralized Admission Process for MCA and MBA/MMS will start on July 6, 2024, and July 9, 2024, respectively. CAP for LLB 5 Year is expected to start on July 8, 2024, while for BE and BTech it will commence on July 10, 2024. CAP for B.P. Ed and M.P. Ed as per the official schedule will start on July 11, 2024.

Candidates who wish to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) can check the tentative schedule in the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check the tentative dates for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for the Higher and Technical Education Department:

Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, at cetcell.mahacet.org

Look out for the official notice that mentions the tentative schedule of CAP for various courses and click it

A new page appears that mentions the detailed tentative schedule of the various courses

Check the start date for the Centralized Admission Process of the desired course and save the page

Download the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

