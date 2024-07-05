MAH CET CAP 2024 schedule released at cetcell.mahacet.org, details inside
Candidates can access the schedule on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, released the tentative schedule for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for the Higher and Technical Education Department. Candidates can access the schedule on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
“The State CET CELL has conducted a number of CETs and their results have also been declared. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has already commenced for 09 professional courses and Direct second year admission to degree under Agriculture Department,” mentioned the official notice by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.
As per the tentative schedule, the Centralized Admission Process for MCA and MBA/MMS will start on July 6, 2024, and July 9, 2024, respectively. CAP for LLB 5 Year is expected to start on July 8, 2024, while for BE and BTech it will commence on July 10, 2024. CAP for B.P. Ed and M.P. Ed as per the official schedule will start on July 11, 2024.
Also Read: CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 released at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download hall ticket and other details here
Candidates who wish to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) can check the tentative schedule in the below mentioned steps.
Steps to check the tentative dates for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for the Higher and Technical Education Department:
Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, at cetcell.mahacet.org
Look out for the official notice that mentions the tentative schedule of CAP for various courses and click it
A new page appears that mentions the detailed tentative schedule of the various courses
Check the start date for the Centralized Admission Process of the desired course and save the page
Download the page for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
Also Read: CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 released at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download hall ticket
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News