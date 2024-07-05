CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 released at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download hall ticket and other details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the hall tickets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 on July 5, 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website at ctet.nic.in. (Manish/HT)

Before this, the CBSE had released the CBSE CTET Exam City slips 2024 on June 24. The CTET July 2024 exam city slip contains information about the city where candidates' exam centers will be located.

The CBSE pointed out that the exam city slip should not be confused with the admit card.

The CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 should mandatorily be carried by candidates on the examination day to enter the examination hall.

Notably, the CBSE CTET 2024 examination will be held on July 7, 2024. The examination will be held in 136 cities and twenty languages.

It may be mentioned here that the last Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held on Jan 21 at 3,418 test centers in the country, A total of 93,526 candidates had registered themselves, out of which around 84 percent appeared for the test.

As per CBSE, 7,95,231 candidates appeared for paper 1 of the CTET Jan exam, and 1,26,845 passed. In paper 2, a total of 14,81,242 appeared and 1,12,033 candidates qualified.

How to download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link to download the CTET Admit Card 2024 available on the home page.

Key in your login credentials in the login window that opens and submit

Verify the details and download the CTET Admit Card 2024.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Also Read: CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 released at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download hall ticket