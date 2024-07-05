CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 released at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download hall ticket

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 on July 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates Candidates who would like to download their admit card need to submit their login credentials to access the hall ticket. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

As per the information on the official website, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. On the day of the examination, registered candidates who are appearing for the CTET 2024 exam are mandatorily required to bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required.

While downloading the hall ticket, candidates need to verify the details on the admit card. Look out for information like the name of the candidate, name of the exam centre, and paper timing.

Applicants who would like to download the admit card can follow the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Look out for the link to download CTET Admit Card 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit their login credentials like application number and date of birth information to access the admit card

On submitting the login credentials, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details on the hall ticket and save the page

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of CTET.

