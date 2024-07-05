ICAI CA Result 2024 for Final, Inter courses releasing on June 11, here’s how to check at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Result 2024 date. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate examination results will be announced on June 11, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Result 2024 releasing on June 11, here’s how to check

The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

Few days back, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal had posted on his official Twitter account that CA Inter and Final Result may come in July 1st week itself . We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July May be the date for Result.

ICAI CA Result 2024: How to check

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.