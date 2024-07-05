 ICAI CA Result 2024 for Final, Inter courses releasing on June 11, here’s how to check at icai.org - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA Result 2024 for Final, Inter courses releasing on June 11, here’s how to check at icai.org

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 05, 2024 09:32 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2024 will be released on June 11, 2024. The steps to check marks on the official website is given here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Result 2024 date. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate examination results will be announced on June 11, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2024 releasing on June 11, here’s how to check
ICAI CA Result 2024 releasing on June 11, here’s how to check

The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

Few days back, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal had posted on his official Twitter account that CA Inter and Final Result may come in July 1st week itself . We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July May be the date for Result.

ICAI CA Result 2024: How to check

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Official Notice Here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Result 2024 for Final, Inter courses releasing on June 11, here’s how to check at icai.org
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On