CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE: CBSE CTET July hall tickets out at ctet.nic.in, download link here
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Admit Card 2024. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Direct link to download CTET Admit Card 2024 ...Read More
The CBSE CTET July examination will be conducted on July 7, 2024. The examination will be conducted for two papers- Paper II will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Paper I is conducted for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).
All the appearing candidates can download the e-admit card from the official website and appear for the exam at the given centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
