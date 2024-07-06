FMGE 2024 underway, command centre set up to monitor exam for foreign medical graduates

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 began smoothly on Saturday and no untoward incident was reported, Health Ministry officials said. The FMGE 2024 is being held in two shifts. A command centre been set up at the NBEMS headquarters to monitor the examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The command centre to monitor the examination has been set up at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) headquarters in Delhi, they said.

"The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from MHA has visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incidence has been reported," an official said.

The FMGE is a screening test for medical graduates to become eligible to practice medicine in the country.

The June 2024 exam for foreign medical graduates is scheduled to be held at 71 centres in 50 cities in 21 states. The exam will be held on two shifts -- 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

According to officials, 255 appraisers have been appointed for 71 centres, 53 faculty members have been appointed as a flying squad, while the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has nominated 71 members to visit the exam centres.

Besides, 42 NBEMS staff have been deputed at the centres, with 35,819 candidates scheduled to take the exam on Saturday, officials said.

A command centre has been set up at the NBEMS headquarters, Dwarka where members of the governing body, officials of the NBEMS, a technical team of 20 TCS officials, and senior police officers are monitoring the progress of the examination.

Each and every test centre is being monitored through a live CCTV feed. A ground team of TCS officials is attending to the operational and logistics issues at the test centres, officials said.