TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to check

Telangana Degree Online Services will release TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 on July 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today, here’s how to check

The online self reporting by the allotted students can be done from July 7 to July 11, 2024. The reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self reporting) in Phase I, Phase II and Phase III. The students orientation in the college will be done from July 10 to July 12, 2024.

TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The commencement of classwork for the semester will begin on July 15, 2024.

TS DOST Phase 2 registration was started on June 6 and ended on June 15, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.