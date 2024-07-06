 TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 06, 2024 10:10 AM IST

TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 will be released today, July 6, 2024. The steps to check is given here.

Telangana Degree Online Services will release TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 on July 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today, here’s how to check
TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today, here’s how to check

The online self reporting by the allotted students can be done from July 7 to July 11, 2024. The reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self reporting) in Phase I, Phase II and Phase III. The students orientation in the college will be done from July 10 to July 12, 2024.

TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The commencement of classwork for the semester will begin on July 15, 2024.

TS DOST Phase 2 registration was started on June 6 and ended on June 15, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to check
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On