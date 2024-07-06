Medical Counselling Committee will begin the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can apply for the counselling round through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Where, how to register for Round 1

NTA had previously told the Supreme Court that the counselling process would start on July 6, 2024. However, till now the detailed notification and schedule of NEET UG Counselling 2024 has not been shared by MCC yet.

All those candidates who want to apply for MCC NEET UG counselling can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET re-test was held on June 23 for 1563 candidates affected by time loss during the previous exam. A total of 813 of the 1563 eligible candidates appeared for the re-test. The NEET UG main examination was held on May 5, 2024 and the result for the same was announced on July 4, 2024.

The MCC NEET counselling will be conducted for 15 per cent all India quota seats and all seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi and Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia) along with seats of colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. The details when available on website will be shared here as well. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.