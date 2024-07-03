NEET UG 2024 counselling expected in July; notification, schedule awaited on mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin the counselling process for all India quota (AIQ) undergraduate medical seats soon. Previously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had told the Supreme Court that the process would begin on July 6. The detailed notification and schedule are awaited on mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 counselling is expected to begin in July (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The NTA had informed that the NEET re-test will be held on June 23, and the results will likely be declared by June 30 to facilitate the counselling process starting on July 6. The exam was held and results were announced as per the schedule.

The NEET re-test was held on June 23 for 1563 candidates affected by time loss during the previous exam. A total of 813 of the 1563 eligible candidates appeared for the re-test.

The MCC NEET counselling is for 15 per cent all India quota seats and all seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi and Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia) along with seats of colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to check schedule and apply on MCC website

Go to mcc.nic.in. Open the UG counselling page. Open the NEET UG counselling schedule given under the “eservices/Schedule” tab. Now, proceed to apply for the online counselling. Register to get your login details.

Once done, log in and fill out the application form.

Upload documents and make payment. Submit your form.

The respective state authorities will conduct the online counselling for the state quota seats. Check the list of websites here.