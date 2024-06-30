NEET UG re-exam results awaited on exams.nta.ac.in, here’s how to download final answer key and other important details

The National Testing Agency, NTA, today released the final answer key for the NEET UG re-examination held on June 23. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. NEET UG re-exam results awaited, check the steps to download the final answer key from exams.nta.ac.in.

Notably, the NTA, that has been facing a major furore owing to the alleged irregularities was expected to announce the NEET UG re-exam results today, June 30. The re-exam was conducted for 1563 affected candidates on June 23.

A total of 813 out of 1563 candidates appeared for the NEET-UG retest, as informed by the NTA earlier.

Also read: CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here

The retest was conducted for the affected candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

The NTA had released a statement wherein it said, “"Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest.”

Also read: AP EAMCET 2024 counselling schedule for MPC stream out, check dates, documents required here

After the re-exam results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the counselling process.

As already mentioned, the Agency has facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET UG Examination 2024. This eventually led to an uproar across the country, with the opposition demanding to scrap the testing agency. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

Also read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment results expected today

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared in the NEET UG Re-examination can download the results with the following steps:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in Click on the NEET UG tab. On the home page, click on the link titled ‘FINAL ANSWER KEY FOR NEET (UG) - 2024 RE-EXAM HELD ON 23.06.2024.’ The NEET UG re-exam final answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.