NEET UG 2023 counselling to begin soon, here's list of important websites
NEET counselling 2023 for all India and state quota seats likely to begin soon. Here is a list of important websites for candidates.
NEET 2023 Counselling: Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 was announced earlier this month. Next, candidates who have qualified in the exam have to apply for counselling in order to secure a medical seat.
Medical seats in the country are divided into all India and state quotas in a 15-85 share. States conduct NEET counselling on their own and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for holding NEET UG counselling for all India quota MBBS and BDS seats.
Based on last year's data, these are important websites for NEET counselling candidates should know:
AIQ NEET Counselling
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in
State quota NEET Counselling
Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Assam: dme.assam.gov.in
Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in
Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in
Goa: dte.goa.gov.in
Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in
Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org
Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in
Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org
Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in
Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in
Odisha: ojee.nic.in
Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in
Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon
Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in
Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in
Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in
West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in
Other websites
National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in
Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in
Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in.