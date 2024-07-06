AMU Counselling 2024: Last date to register for round 1 Btech, MBA and other courses

The registration window for round 1 counselling in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will end on July 6, 2024. Candidates who are interested in participating in the registration process can visit the official website of Aligarh Muslim University at amucontrollerexams.com. As per the official schedule, the window for registration, login, uploading of documents, choice filling (wherever required) and submission by the candidates will end on July 6, 2024. (HT file)

Direct Link to register

The verification of documents is scheduled to take place from July 7, 2024, to July 9, 2024. Candidates can re-submit (wherever required) documents against rejection on July 10, 2024. The AMU round 1 seat allotment result 2024 will be released between July 12, 2024, to July 13, 2024.

Candidates will be required to submit their login credentials to view the results of the AMU round 1 seat allotment result 2024.

As per the official schedule, the acceptance of admission and payment of admission fees by the candidates who are selected in the round 1 seat allocation will take place between July 14, 2024, and July 16, 2024.

Candidates who are interested in participating in the round 1 of seat allocation can follow the below mentioned steps

Steps to follow to register for AMU round 1 seat allocation:

Visit the official website of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) at www.amucontrollerexams.com.

Look out for the link to register for AMU round 1 seat allocation on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates can register themselves and continue with the uploading of necessary documents and choice filling (wherever required)

After completing the tasks, verify the details once again

Submit the application form and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of AMU.

