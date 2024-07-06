CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2024 released at cbse.gov.in, download link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2024 released, download link here

The CBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary examination will be conducted in July, 2024. The Class 10 supply examination will be conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024 and Class 12 supply examination will be conducted on July 15, 2024. Both Class 10, 12 examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get Continue link.

Click on that and a new page will open.

Now click on Schools and then on exam activities.

CBSE Compartment admit card 2024 link will be available.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE will give 15 minutes of reading time to the students to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results was announced on May 13, 2024. Class 10 pass percentage was 93.06% and Class 12 pass percentage was 87.98%.

A total of 2251812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam and 2238827 appeared. Of them, 2095467 candidates passed and for Class 12, 1633730 students registered, of whom 1621224 appeared and 1426420 had passed the exam.

This year girls have outnumbered boys by securing 91.52% and boys have secured 85.12% for Class 12. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and 92.71% for boys for Class 10. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.