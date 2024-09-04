JNVST 2024: Ten points to remember before applying for the Navodaya Class 6 entrance test
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in.
JNVST 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is accepting online applications for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2024) for admission to Class 6 at over 650 JNVs located across the country. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in.
The application deadline for the Class 6 admission entrance test is September 16. Here are ten important points candidates and their parents should know before applying for the exam-
- While submitting the application form, candidates need to upload these documents - photo, signature of parent and the candidate, Aadhar details/residence certificate and certificate verified by the head master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format.
- The verification of information provided by the parent will be done by the headmaster of the school where the candidate studied till Class 5. The certificate should be uploaded in jpg format and between10-100 kb only.
- A candidate who is currently studying in Class 5 in a district is allowed to apply for admission to a JNV in the same district only.
- The applicant must not have been born before May 1, 2013 and after July 31, 2015 (both dates are inclusive).
- The entrance test will be held in two phases. The second phase examination will be on April 12, 2025. The first phase examination will take place on January 18.
- Places where the exam will be held in the first phase are Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.
- The first phase of the examination will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry
- The duration of the selection test will be two hours. It will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1:30 pm on both days.
- The question paper of the test will have three sections and objective-type questions. There will be 80 questions for 100 marks. Candidates can check the JNVST 2024 information bulletin for more details.
- The result of the selection test is expected to be announced in March 2025 for Summer bound JNVs (phase 2 of the exam) and in May, 2025 for Winter bound JNVs (phase 1 of the exam).
