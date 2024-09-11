SSC warns of legal action against individuals resorting to malpractices during exams, check notice here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has informed that it has identified a few individuals engaged in disclosing and sharing content of examination through social media platforms like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook. In an official notice, the commission warned of strict action against such individuals involved in unfair means during the conduct of examinations. The Staff Selection Commission has warned of legal action against individuals resorting to unfair means during exams. (HT file image)

In the notice dated September 10, the commission said resorting to illegal or restricted means during examinations will be considered serious misconduct, and such candidates will be debarred/disqualified from the exam.

The commission specified that publishing, reproducing, transmitting, facilitating transmission, storage or unauthorized possession of test contents are serious offenses that may invite legal action.

The SSC notice reads, “The Commission has time & again brought to the notice of candidates and other stakeholders that anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission & storage of test contents in any form of any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means i.e. verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from the exam.”

The Commission further stated that disciplinary and legal action would be taken against candidates or persons/individuals involved in illegal as per rules, adding that such matters would be reported to the police, if necessary.

Worth mentioning here, the commission is currently holding the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination which will conclude on September 26, 2024.

Read the official notice below: