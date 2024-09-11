SSC GD Constable PST/PET admit card 2024 out at rect.crpf.gov.in, download link here

Central Reserve Police Force has released the SSC GD Constable PST/PET hall tickets on September 11, 2024. Candidates who will appear for PST/PET and DV/DME can download the admit card through the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF Recruitment: SSC GD Constable PST/PET admit card 2024 out, link here

As per the official notice, the PST/PET events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) Eam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates is scheduled from September 23, 2024 onwards. Candidates who are shortlisted to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the direct link given below.

All candidates who appear for the examination must bring a printed copy of their e-admit card at the time of PST/PET, followed by DV/DME.

SSC GD Constable PST/PET admit card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in.

Click on SSC GD Constable PST/PET admit card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) of the aforesaid examination simultaneously in one go to minimize the recruitment cycle period and expedite the recruitment process.

The SSC GD written test result was announced on July 11, 2024. The written exam was conducted from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30, 2024.

SSC GD will fill 46617 posts, 12076 of which are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.