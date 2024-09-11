Karnataka govt, British Council join forces to launch 4 new skilling programmes, details here

The Government of Karnataka and the British Council joined forces on Tuesday to launch four new skilling programmes in line with the MoU with Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) signed on February 26, 2024. Karnataka govt, British Council join hands to launch 4 new skilling programmes aimed at advancing higher education, enhancing language proficiency, improving employability, and creating a seamless transition for students into the workforce,

The four new programmes include the following:

Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme by GREAT for the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

English Skills for Youth (An initiative by the British Council and Microsoft India to empower students in Karnataka Government Engineering Colleges.)

Capacity Building Training for International Officers

Freemium Digital Library Wall inauguration at Bengaluru City University.

The four programmes are aimed at advancing higher education, enhancing language proficiency, improving employability, and creating a seamless transition for students into the workforce, a press release informed.

As part of the SCOUT programme, KSHEC will select 30 students, which include 5 students and one faculty member each from Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University, Gulbarga University Kalaburgi, Raichur University, Tumkur University, and Rani Channamma University, along with 2 KSHEC officials, to participate in a 2-week immersive learning experience at the University of East London from November 9th to 22nd, 2024.

The aim is to provide deserving students from less privileged backgrounds with valuable international exposure, as well as foster academic excellence, innovation, and research skills. Some key themes identified for this programme are Sustainable Development Goals, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, and Personality Development.

Likewise, the English Skills for Youth initiative is aimed at enhancing the English language and communication skills of young adults aged 18-25. The programme will be implemented across 16 Government Engineering Colleges under the KSHEC, benefiting 5,795 students in Semesters II and III.

Participants will complete 40 hours of self-paced coursework via the Microsoft Learning Management System (LMS), supplemented by 30 hours of in-person or blended English Practice Club sessions.

The Capacity Building for International Officers programme, on the other hand, will have the KSHEC shortlisting 28 universities and over 56 participants for the workshop designed to bolster the internationalisation efforts of Indian universities, said the press release.

Participants will be offered modules to develop the skills and effectiveness of international officers, and promote knowledge sharing and practical outcomes to support the overall internationalisation agenda of participating institutions.

The Freemium Digital Library Wall will offer access to faculty and students to a freemium layer of digital content.

Notably, the programmes were launched by Dr. Sudhakar M.C, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka at KSHEC.

Dr Sudhakar M.C said that the state government is dedicated to strengthening educational ties with the UK through initiatives like SCOUT and English Skills for Youth providing deserving students with global exposure.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India at British Council, highlighted that the partnership with the Government of Karnataka focuses on the deepened partnership and shared commitment to advancing higher education.

She said, “We are dedicated to enhancing language skills, improving employability, and facilitating student’s transition into the workforce. It stands as a testament to our mutual commitment to broadening educational opportunities and driving meaningful, positive change through our collective efforts. Such programmes will promote mutual understanding and create a platform for knowledge-sharing across borders.”

Likewise, Janaka Pushpanathan, Director of South India at British Council informed that the GREAT SCOUT programme represents a significant step in providing students from Karnataka with unparalleled international exposure.

Whereas initiatives like English Skills for Youth and the Capacity Building for International Officers programme would enhance employability in the State and create systemic change in the higher education ecosystem in Karnataka, she added.

“The Freemium Digital Library Wall further exemplifies our commitment to enhancing access to high-quality resources for all,” Pushpanathan said.