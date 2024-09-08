SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, here’s a quick recap of exam pattern and other details

Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC CGL Tier I examination 2024 from Monday, September 9. The examination will conclude on September 26. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 will begin from September 9 and conclude on September 26, 2024.(Representative image/Karun Sharma/HT file)

Notably, candidates will be selected through a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round which will be done by the user departments after the declaration of results.

Candidates must note that the minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 percent for unreserved, 25 percent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 percent for all other categories.

It is to be noted here that Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. Each section of the exam will have 25 questions and the maximum mark is 50, and the questions will be set both in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

Questions will be asked on subjects comprising General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Additionally, there will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

The SSC, through the recruitment drive, aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies.

The online registration for SSC CGL exam 2024 began on June 24 and closed on July 27, 2024. Following this, the application form correction window was opened from August 10 to 11, 2024.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card was released in August 2024.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.