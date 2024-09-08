TS CPGET 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result released at cpget.ouadmissions.com, direct link here

Osmania University has announced the Round 1 Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test or TS CPGET 2024 seat allotment results on Sunday, September 8. Candidates who registered for the CPGET Counselling 2024 can check the seat allotment results on the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com. TS CPGET 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result has been released at cpget.ouadmissions.com. Check via direct link.

To check the results, candidates need to enter details such as Hall Ticket Number and Rank.

Notably, as per the revised schedule, reporting to the respective colleges by the candidates will be on or before September 13, 2024.

Additionally, the second phase registrations will commence from September 18, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that candidates need to pay a counselling fee to finish the registration process. For General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, the registration fee is ₹200, and for candidates belonging to categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities, it is ₹150.

Meanwhile, the official website stated that M.Ed and M.P.Ed Counselling will be conducted separately, and the dates for the same will be announced soon.

TS CPGET 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results.

Visit the official website of TS CGPET at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

Click on TS CPGET 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

