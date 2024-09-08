Enrolment of female students in higher education has increased, informs Tripura CM Manik Saha

There has been a rise in the gross enrolment ratio of female students in higher education since the state announced free degree education for girls two years ago, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday. Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha said that his government introduced 33 percent reservation in government jobs and 50 percent reservation for women in government stalls for women and others. (File image)

Earlier in 2022, Saha announced to provide free education to all female students at all state-run colleges.

Also read: HRRL Recruitment: Application underway for Engineer, Accounts Officer, other vacancies

"Girl students no longer pay fees in general degree colleges since 2022 and thus increased the Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls in higher education in the state", said CM Saha while speaking at the Platinum Jubilee programme at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya in Kailashahar of Unakoti District.

He added that his government introduced 33 percent reservation in government jobs and 50 percent reservation for women in government stalls for women and others.

Also read: HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations underway at amruhp.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Prioritizing education and healthcare sectors, CM Saha stated that the state took several initiatives including launching of 'Lakshya' scheme for the students to prepare themselves for competitive examinations like UPSC, while Dhamma Dipa International University, Techno India University and Aryavart International University are under progress.

Also read: NEET UG Counselling 2024: Over 600 new seats, 6000 virtual seats added for second phase, check details here

"The next generation would be benefitted due to the National Education Policy ( NEP). The NEP has been implemented already in all the state-run colleges", said CM.

"Our aim is to make Tripura an educational hub in the Northeast Region. Now, we have dental and nursing colleges. That was not easy. We faced several challenges but we succeeded", he said.