HRRL Recruitment: Application underway for Engineer, Accounts Officer, other vacancies
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website, hrrl.in.
HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL) has invited applications from eligible candidates fir 100 engineer, assistant engineer and junior executive vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website, hrrl.in. Vacancy details, direct link to apply and other information are given below.
HRRL Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply
HRRL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details
Junior Executive – Fire & Safety: 37 vacancies
Junior Executive – Mechanical: 4 vacancies
Assistant Accounts Officer: 2 vacancies
Assistant Engineer -Chemical (Process): 12 vacancies
Engineer – Mechanical: 14 vacancies
Engineer – Chemical (Process): 27 vacancies
Engineer – Fire & Safety: 4 vacancies
The application window will close on October 4.
To check post-wise eligibility criteria, read the notification here.
The application fee for unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates is ₹1,180 (including GST) plus payment gateway charges, if applicable.
SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee, HRRL said.
HRRL Recruitment 2024: Instructions for applicants
- The application forms must be submitted online on hrrl.in/carrers>current openings. No other more of applications will be accepted by HRRL.
- The HRRL has asked candidates to read the detailed advertisement before applying for the recruitment drive.
- Applications with incomplete/wrong particulars or not in the prescribed format will not be considered, HRRL said.
- The email ID and mobile number (preferably one with WhatsApp) provided in the application form should remain active for at least one year. Candidates must use active Email IDs created in their own names.
- Once submitted, candidates will not be allowed to make changes to their application forms.
- If a candidate submits an incomplete application, his/her candidature will stand cancelled, and the application fee will be forfeited. HRRL will not entertain any further communication/consideration in this regard.
- Any request for a change of venue and date for CBT/skill test/personal interview, which are parts of the selection process, will not be accepted.
