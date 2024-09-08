HRRL Recruitment: Application underway for Engineer, Accounts Officer, other vacancies

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL) has invited applications from eligible candidates fir 100 engineer, assistant engineer and junior executive vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website, hrrl.in. Vacancy details, direct link to apply and other information are given below. HRRL Recruitment: Application underway for 100 Engineer, other vacancies

HRRL Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

HRRL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Junior Executive – Fire & Safety: 37 vacancies

Junior Executive – Mechanical: 4 vacancies

Assistant Accounts Officer: 2 vacancies

Assistant Engineer -Chemical (Process): 12 vacancies

Engineer – Mechanical: 14 vacancies

Engineer – Chemical (Process): 27 vacancies

Engineer – Fire & Safety: 4 vacancies

The application window will close on October 4.

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, read the notification here.

The application fee for unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates is ₹1,180 (including GST) plus payment gateway charges, if applicable.

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee, HRRL said.

HRRL Recruitment 2024: Instructions for applicants