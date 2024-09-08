HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations underway at amruhp.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Atal Medical and Research University, AMRU, is carrying out registrations for Round 2 of Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who did not register in Round 1 and wish to apply in the second phase of counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at amruhp.ac.in. HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations are underway at amruhp.ac.in, Apply via the direct link.

As per the official schedule, AMRU will release the provisional merit list for Round 2 on September 10 and the final merit list will be released on September 11, 2024.

Also read: NEET UG Counselling 2024: Over 600 new seats, 6000 virtual seats added for second phase, check details here

The other important dates for Round 2 are mentioned below:

Filling of choices preferences of course/ college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 2nd round counselling: September 12 to September 15, 2024 (11:59 PM)

2nd Round Provisional seats Allocation: September 18, 2024.

2nd Round of Final Seats Allocation: September 20, 2024.

Date for joining the allotted college and course in 2nd round of counselling: September 24 to September 26, 2024.

Also read: NHAI to fill 60 manager vacancies on deputation basis, application underway

The vacancy positions for 3rd Round Counselling will be available from September 27, 2024.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register for Round 2

Candidates who seek to register for the Round 2 counselling process can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at amruhp.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link titled, ‘Click here to Apply/ Fresh registration MBBS/BDS 2nd round counselling 2024 (Only for those candidates who are not registered in 1st round counselling’ and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the credentials to register and log in.

Fill up the application form by entering the necessary particulars.

Carefully read the application form and submit it.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Also read: RRB NTPC 2024: Official notification for 11,558 vacancies out, apply from September 14