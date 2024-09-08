 HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations underway, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations underway at amruhp.ac.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Sep 08, 2024 01:33 PM IST

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations are underway at amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can apply via direct link given below. 

Atal Medical and Research University, AMRU, is carrying out registrations for Round 2 of Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who did not register in Round 1 and wish to apply in the second phase of counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at amruhp.ac.in.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations are underway at amruhp.ac.in, Apply via the direct link.
HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations are underway at amruhp.ac.in, Apply via the direct link.

DIRECT LINK TO REGISTER FOR ROUND 2 HP NEET UG COUNSELLING 2024

As per the official schedule, AMRU will release the provisional merit list for Round 2 on September 10 and the final merit list will be released on September 11, 2024.

Also read: NEET UG Counselling 2024: Over 600 new seats, 6000 virtual seats added for second phase, check details here

The other important dates for Round 2 are mentioned below:

  • Filling of choices preferences of course/ college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 2nd round counselling: September 12 to September 15, 2024 (11:59 PM)
  • 2nd Round Provisional seats Allocation: September 18, 2024.
  • 2nd Round of Final Seats Allocation: September 20, 2024.
  • Date for joining the allotted college and course in 2nd round of counselling: September 24 to September 26, 2024.

Also read: NHAI to fill 60 manager vacancies on deputation basis, application underway

The vacancy positions for 3rd Round Counselling will be available from September 27, 2024.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register for Round 2

Candidates who seek to register for the Round 2 counselling process can follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website at amruhp.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the link titled, ‘Click here to Apply/ Fresh registration MBBS/BDS 2nd round counselling 2024 (Only for those candidates who are not registered in 1st round counselling’ and click on it.
  • You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Enter the credentials to register and log in.
  • Fill up the application form by entering the necessary particulars.
  • Carefully read the application form and submit it.
  • Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Also read: RRB NTPC 2024: Official notification for 11,558 vacancies out, apply from September 14

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On