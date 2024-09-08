APSSB CSLE 2024: Registration for 452 vacancies closes tomorrow at apssb.nic.in

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will close the online application process for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2024 tomorrow, September 9. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for this recruitment drive can submit their forms on apssb.nic.in. APSSB CSLE 2024: Last date to apply for 452 vacancies tomorrow at apssb.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This recruitment drive will fill 452 grade C vacancies.

Also read: RRB NTPC 2024: Official notification for 11,558 vacancies out, apply from September 14

Age limit, educational qualification and eligibility criteria are different for each post. Candidates are advised to check these details carefully before applying for the posts.

APSSB CSLE 2024: Direct link to apply

Along with the application form, candidates will be required to submit a copy of their photo identity card, which can be his/her Aadhar card, voter ID card, driving license, PAN card, or any other government-authorised photo identity document.

The original copy of this photo identity card will be required on the examination day, along with the admit card, to get entry inside the exam venue.

Also read: BIS Recruitment 2024: Bureau of Indian Standards to fill 345 group A, B, C posts, apply from tomorrow

In addition to the photo ID, candidates need to upload the following documents along with the application form-

Scanned signature of the candidate on white paper using black ink pen (10-50 kb in jpg/jpeg or png format). Recent passport size photo (50-100 kb in jpg, jpeg or png format).

The APSSB has asked candidates to indicate their preference for posts clearly along with the name of the department/office in the application form. Candidates will not be allowed to change their preferences at a later stage.

To apply for CSLE, candidates belonging to the APST category need to pay ₹150. The application fee for general category candidates is ₹200. Candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category are not required to pay the exam fee.

The selection of candidates will be made through a one or two or three-stage examination, depending on the post. The detailed scheme and pattern of the examination is given on the notification.

Check the APSSB notification here.